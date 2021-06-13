$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Orion Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,950. The stock has a market cap of $177.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 154,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

