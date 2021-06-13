-$0.09 EPS Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $773.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

