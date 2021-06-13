$0.17 EPS Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FREE shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

