$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.17. Sharps Compliance posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMED shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of SMED traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. 223,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $201.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of -0.19.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $861,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,559 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,170. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 14.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

