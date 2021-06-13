$0.38 EPS Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.34. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Shares of ALRM opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,474 shares of company stock worth $13,035,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

