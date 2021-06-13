$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. Thomson Reuters also posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 396,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,157. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

