$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. 495,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

