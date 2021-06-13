$0.48 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.11. KBR has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $42.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 757,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,092,000 after buying an additional 214,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 65,074 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in KBR by 11.2% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 267,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

