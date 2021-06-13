$0.52 EPS Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.61. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,833.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 1,586,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,954,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

