$0.52 EPS Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 477.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. 94,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $571.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $7,040,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.