$0.75 EPS Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.90. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,794. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 81.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

