$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,271,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,120 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $128.50. 1,337,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,384. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

