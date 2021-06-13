$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. First Financial reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Financial by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 58,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.80. The company has a market cap of $603.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

