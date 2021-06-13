$0.95 EPS Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

UCTT stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 214,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,704. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.33. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,490 shares of company stock worth $2,087,185. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 566,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

