$0.98 EPS Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

OBNK opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 236,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 185,271 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after buying an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

