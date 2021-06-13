$1.01 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. ExlService posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,483. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $105.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

