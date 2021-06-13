$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $911.86 million. Continental Resources reported sales of $175.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 492.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

NYSE CLR traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 715,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,430. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

