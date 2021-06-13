$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Hologic reported sales of $822.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Hologic stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.39. 2,934,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.