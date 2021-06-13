$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.30. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

FCN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.99. 144,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,613. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.44.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.