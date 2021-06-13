$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Regions Financial also posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Regions Financial by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,652 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

