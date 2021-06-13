$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

FITB stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

