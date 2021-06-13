1,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX opened at $29.50 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

