$12.52 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post $12.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.43 million. Genasys reported sales of $11.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.68 million to $46.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.33 million, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $54.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Genasys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Genasys stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 162,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,947. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

