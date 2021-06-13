1,351 Shares in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTAC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000.

Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.72. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

