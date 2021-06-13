$171.08 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report sales of $171.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.60 million to $172.00 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $160.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $674.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $669.10 million to $680.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $691.93 million, with estimates ranging from $669.53 million to $705.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Heartland Express by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 40,418 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Heartland Express by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Heartland Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

