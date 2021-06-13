$194.31 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post sales of $194.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.50 million. The Macerich posted sales of $178.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $793.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $772.50 million to $821.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $829.47 million, with estimates ranging from $808.90 million to $858.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Macerich.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The Macerich’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $29,679,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Macerich by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $20,847,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,285. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.