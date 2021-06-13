$2.75 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report earnings per share of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.82. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

FDS opened at $328.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.16. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $279.01 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.