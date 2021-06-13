$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.38. 2,277,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31. Textron has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Textron by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $6,065,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Textron by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

