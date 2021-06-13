20 20 Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

