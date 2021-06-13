$209.43 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report $209.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.00 million and the lowest is $208.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $188.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $826.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.40 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $886.83 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $333,026.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,476 shares of company stock worth $611,107. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

