21,938 Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Purchased by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 111.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,494,000 after purchasing an additional 429,995 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $99.62 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

