$257.89 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report sales of $257.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.00 million and the lowest is $251.00 million. Copa reported sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,674.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. 506,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,704. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.39. Copa has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $94.91.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

