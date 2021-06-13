$266.84 Million in Sales Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce sales of $266.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.87 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $804.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million.

Several research analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $21,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. 614,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,079. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

