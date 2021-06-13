$29.80 Million in Sales Expected for Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) to post sales of $29.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riot Blockchain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $35.20 million. Riot Blockchain reported sales of $1.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,436.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will report full year sales of $177.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $180.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $375.30 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $430.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Riot Blockchain.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Riot Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Riot Blockchain stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $31.03. 8,444,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,352,861. Riot Blockchain has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.30 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

