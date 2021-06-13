$308.47 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to post sales of $308.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the highest is $310.40 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $220.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

