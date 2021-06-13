3,500 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

