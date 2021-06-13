$370.66 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report sales of $370.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the lowest is $357.70 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $495.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

TGI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 555,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 100,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

