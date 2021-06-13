3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading 5.1% Higher

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.80. 21,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,980,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.52.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after buying an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after buying an additional 1,324,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $55,082,000 after buying an additional 200,266 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

