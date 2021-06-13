$423.76 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce $423.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.65 million to $432.02 million. Angi posted sales of $375.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth $375,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 25.6% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Angi by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,430.00 and a beta of 2.01. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

