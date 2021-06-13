$477.58 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $477.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $489.79 million and the lowest is $461.60 million. Graco reported sales of $366.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $44,287,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. 300,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $79.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.