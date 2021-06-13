4,839 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its position in American International Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American International Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,513 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in American International Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in American International Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $52.02 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.