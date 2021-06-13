4D pharma (LBPS) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

4D pharma (NASDAQ: LBPS) is one of 837 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare 4D pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 4D pharma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 4D pharma $690,000.00 -$30.50 million N/A 4D pharma Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.86

4D pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 4D pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of 4D pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of 4D pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 4D pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D pharma N/A -813.36% -170.06% 4D pharma Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for 4D pharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 4D pharma Competitors 4616 17618 38797 766 2.58

4D pharma currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 193.13%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.22%. Given 4D pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 4D pharma is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

4D pharma has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D pharma’s peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

4D pharma peers beat 4D pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease. It also develops products candidates, including MRx1299 for solid tumors, MRx0005 for neurodegeneration, MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis, and MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis. The company develops MicroRx platform to discover new LBP candidates for major diseases. 4D pharma plc has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of Keytruda and MRx0518 in patients with solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Schosween 18 Limited. 4D pharma plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

