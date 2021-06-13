50,000 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,557,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,459,000.

Shares of SRNGU stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

