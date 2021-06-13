$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $12.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $20.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.18 million, with estimates ranging from $36.55 million to $87.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Kadmon stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market cap of $706.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kadmon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kadmon by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.