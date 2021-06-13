6,692 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1,729.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.57. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.