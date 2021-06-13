688,330 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 688,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,716,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,243,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352,330. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.