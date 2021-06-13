7,279 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,575,176. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

