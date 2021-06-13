$79.02 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post $79.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.23 million to $81.00 million. CalAmp reported sales of $80.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $331.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.82 million to $335.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $357.05 million, with estimates ranging from $343.03 million to $366.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CAMP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. 67,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,541. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $485.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CalAmp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 189,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.