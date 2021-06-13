$8.00 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $8.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $34.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. Insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPNT opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

