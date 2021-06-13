$81.10 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce sales of $81.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $38.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $314.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $374.06 million, with estimates ranging from $346.00 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSM. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $384,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Family Management Corp grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 93,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 729,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,996. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 148.94%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

